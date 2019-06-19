Delhi: Kenyan woman stabbed to death in Chhattarpur

A Kenyan woman was killed inside her house in South Delhi’s Chhattarpur Extension Monday.

Annsam (35) was stabbed in the chest with a knife, police said, adding that the accused is yet to be identified. The Kenyan Embassy has been informed and a case has been registered under IPC section 302 (murder).

“We received a call at 8.10 pm from a Kenyan woman, claiming that her sister had been killed. We rushed to the spot and took the woman to AIIMS, where doctor declared her dead on arrival,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar.

Mehrauli Police have apprehended a woman, who lives near the victim’s house, for questioning. Police claimed she had asked Annsam for some liquor a few days ago. Annsam refused and the suspect got into a fight with her, said police.

Police are also questioning neighbours, friends and other Kenyan women who live in the building for leads in the case.