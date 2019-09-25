New Delhi: Kejriwal announces electricity subsidy scheme for tenants

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government Wednesday announced a scheme under which people living as tenants in Delhi can avail power subsidy.

Advertising

Announcing the ‘Mukhyamantri Kirayedar Bijli Meter Yojna’, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said so far, tenants had been unable to avail the government’s power subsidy scheme, under which there is no charge for electricity consumption up to 200 units.

“It was a long-pending demand of tenants in Delhi. Tenants were not able to avail benefits of our schemes in the power sector, as landlords would lease out one meter to multiple tenants, resulting in them falling under the highest tariff bracket,” Kejriwal said.

Under the new scheme, tenants will have to get prepaid meters installed in their homes after depositing a security money of Rs 3,000. For consumption upto 200 units, electricty supply will be free, and up to 400 units, get a 50 per cent subsidy.

Advertising

“So far, tenants had to take NOCs from landlords to install separate meters. Often, landlords were reluctant to give this NOC, fearing tenants would end up occupying the house. Now, tenants will have to submit just their rent agreements and ID proof, along with a deposit of Rs 3,000,” the CM said.

“Landlords too need not worry, as the scheme will in a way clearly put a stamp on the tenant status of a family,” he added.

Kejriwal said tenants can call up these numbers to get the meters installed — 19122 for BSES Yamuna Power Limited, 19123 for BSES Rajdhani and 19124 for Tata.