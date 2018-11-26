Delhi: Kejriwal accuses Centre of trying to stall govt work in city

Setting the stage for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for stalling important projects of the AAP government in the capital.

“Not a single vote should go to other parties. All of you must press the jhadoo button while casting your vote in the polls next year,” he said, while laying the foundation stone for development works in 14 unauthorised colonies in Kirari. Under the project, 500 roads will be built in unauthorised colonies. It will cover 432 streets, spread over 49.40 km, at a cost of Rs 5,322.74 lakh.

In July, Kejriwal had visited the colonies while inaugrating a project to replace the old water supply pipeline. “All this could only happen because you have selected a honest government. Even Shiela Dikshit couldn’t construct these many roads in 15 years… which our government has done in just a year. Now, 80 colonies in Kirari have uninterrupted water supply and this is the hard work of our government,” he said.

On the sit-in at the L-G’s office in June, Kejriwal said, “The files of projects like mohalla clinics and CCTVs were continously delayed on Modiji’s directions. He was left red-faced when CMs of four states supported us. He was forced to clear the files.”