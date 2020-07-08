Delhi: Kasturba Hospital nurses call off strike over delayed salaries

Nurses at Kasturba hospital during the protest on Monday. (Photo: Express) Nurses at Kasturba hospital during the protest on Monday. (Photo: Express)

The nurses’ union of North MCD’s Kasturba Hospital ended their strike against salary delay Tuesday, after Mayor Jai Prakash visited the hospital and assured them they would be paid soon.

B L Sharma, president of the hospital’s nurses’ union, said the mayor had said their salary would be given in a phased manner. He said if employees do not get their dues by the 15th of this month, they will resume the strike.

The last salary they have got is of March — which was paid in May.

Prakash said the corporation is investing all its energy in ensuring that workers get salary on time. He had earlier said the salary is being delayed because North MCD is not getting funds, under different heads like property tax and parking, due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, resentment is brewing at several other hospitals and health centres of North MCD as salaries have been delayed between two-four months at their facilities.

Hospitals such as Hindu Rao, Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases, Kasturba hospital, Girdhari Lal Maternity hospital and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis fall under the North MCD, as do 21 dispensaries, 63 maternity and child welfare centres, 17 polyclinics and 7 maternity homes.

