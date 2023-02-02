No salary since November, resident doctors at Delhi’s Kasturba Hospital threaten to go on strike

Resident doctors at Delhi’s Kasturba Hospital have written a letter to the medical superintendent saying that if their salary is not disbursed in two days, they will go on strike from Saturday. The doctors have said that they have not been paid salaries since November last year.

The letter said that the doctors have been made to compromise because of the financial issues of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi but now they are compelled to show dissent.

According to a resident doctor at the hospital, the situation has persisted for the last five-six months. “This resolves only after we protest. The salaries of doctors of North MCD are pending from the month of November. Salaries of doctors in East MCD are pending from October. Salaries of staff nurses of North and East MCD are pending from December. Class 4 workers’ salaries for the month of December are pending in East and North MCD,” he added.

The doctor added that with employees not being provided quarters, “everyone is dependent on their salaries to pay their house rents as well”.

“Even after all the MCDs have been clubbed, the stepmotherly treatment is being given to both employees of East and North MCDs,” said the doctor.

According to another senior doctor at Swami Dayanand Hospital, they are hoping things will improve post the election of the mayor. “Salary and funds are in the hands of commissioner but still nothing is happening,” he added

According to a senior resident doctor at Hindu Rao Hospital, the long-standing systemic problem of delayed disbursal of salaries and pensions to employees needs to be resolved. “We too have not received our salary for the last three and a half months. This has become a routine for us,” he added.