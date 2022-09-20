scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Delhi: Fortuner hits man, rams into several vehicles in Karol Bagh

CCTV footage of the incident shows the Fortuner hitting a vehicle as two to three men on the road escape.

The driver also hit three to four other vehicles, and has been apprehended, according to the police.

A man driving a Toyota Fortuner lost control of his vehicle and allegedly hit a 19-year-old man in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh Monday, CCTV footage of the incident showed.

The driver also hit three to four other vehicles, and has been apprehended, according to the police. The police said the accused driver, Sudhir Jain, 63, was driving towards his home when his car hit multiple vehicles parked near the footpath. The incident took place around 7.45 pm on Monday.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the Fortuner hitting a vehicle as two to three men on the road escape. The car then moves towards the side and rams into other vehicles. Local residents rushed to help the injured and stop the car.

The police said Jain was caught and they have sent him for a medical examination to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol. The injured person has been identified as Himanshu, who was on a two-wheeler when Jain hit him. The police said he sustained bruises on his body and is stable.

Meanwhile, a BJP spokesperson said Jain is not a member of the party. He was once a member of the BJP Trader’s Cell in 2008-09 and later quit politics, said the spokesperson.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 10:27:35 am
