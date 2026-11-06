Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, 22 fire engines rushed to douse blaze

A fire broke out at a shop in Delhi’s Gaffar Market in Karol Bagh Friday morning after which 22 fire service vehicles were deployed to the area.

The fire was reported at Puri Plaza in Block 13 around 1.30 am. As the blaze spread, more vehicles were deployed to help control the fire.

The 22 vehicles included fire tenders, water bowsers and other emergency response units. Firefighting operations were underway at the time of reporting.

#WATCH | Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a shop located in Puri Plaza, 13 Block, Chain Wali Gali, Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh. A total of 22 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to control the raging blaze. Further details are awaited as operations continue. (Visuals Source: Fire Department) — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Further details about the extent of the damage are awaited.