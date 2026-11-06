Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, 22 fire engines rushed to douse blaze

A fire broke out at Puri Plaza in Delhi's Gaffar Market, prompting the deployment of 22 fire service vehicles to contain the blaze in Karol Bagh.

Written by: Express Web Desk
By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Nov 6, 2026 07:47 AM IST
Delhi Karol Bagh fireDelhi Karol Bagh fire. (Source: ANI/ screengrab)
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A fire broke out at a shop in Delhi’s Gaffar Market in Karol Bagh Friday morning after which 22 fire service vehicles were deployed to the area.

The fire was reported at Puri Plaza in Block 13 around 1.30 am. As the blaze spread, more vehicles were deployed to help control the fire.

The 22 vehicles included fire tenders, water bowsers and other emergency response units. Firefighting operations were underway at the time of reporting.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Further details about the extent of the damage are awaited.

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