Fire breaks out at hotel in East Delhi’s Karkardooma; rescue operation underway

A fire broke out inside a hotel in East Delhi’s Karkardooma area Monday morning, officials said, adding that a rescue operation is underway to evacuate all hotel guests and staff. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has been called along with the local police staff to help douse the fire.

A senior DFS officer said they received a call about the blaze around 9-9.15 am. “We were told that a small fire broke out on the third floor of Ginger Hotel in Karkardooma. We rushed to the spot with seven fire tenders. Within 10-15 minutes, two more fire tenders were called in to help control the blaze. At present, 10 fire tenders are working at the spot. The challenge is to reach the hotel because of the narrow lanes. The firemen are connecting pipes to douse the fire,” the senior officer said.

“There’s no proper record of the guests and staff, but we think everyone has been rescued. Nobody has been injured yet. Most people were brought outside through the front door, some were pulled in using ropes and ladders. The fire has spread and is being controlled. We suspect a short circuit in a heating appliance led to the fire. The matter will be investigated,” said another officer.

More than 50 fire service personnel have been deployed at the spot. Officials said the search operation is still underway.