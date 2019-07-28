Delhi: Kanwaria electrocuted as truck comes in contact with wire

A 36-year-old kanwaria, who was on his way to Haridwar, was electrocuted after speakers mounted atop a truck he was in touched a high-tension wire in South East Delhi early Saturday morning.

The incident took place in Jaitpur around 2 am, and the deceased has been identified as Vijender Karhana, a resident of the area. DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said, “He was travelling to Haridwar with 20-25 people in the truck. They were all dak kanwarias (who run or travel in vehicles to and from Haridwar with pots carrying holy water) and the truck was carrying a tent-like structure on top of which speakers were mounted. It was raining at night and the speakers touched a high-tension wire, which led to Karhana being electrocuted.”

Karhana, a driver, is survived by his wife and two children. Three people received injuries.

In an official statement, the BSES said, “A few kanwarias got electrocuted when the extended part of their truck came in contact with an overhead electricity cable. Our condolences are with the family of the deceased. In view of the monsoons, we urge all residents to stay away from electrical installations like electricity poles, sub-stations, transformers, streetlights, especially if they are waterlogged.”

In a separate incident in Hari Nagar, a 28-year-old kanwaria died and three others were injured when a truck hit another early Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Mohit Kumar, a resident of Delhi Cantonment.

“The incident took place around 2.15 am. The driver of the truck in which Mohit was stopped in the middle of the road to cover the truck from the rain, and a speeding truck rammed into his vehicle. The errant driver was arrested and an FIR has been filed,” said a police officer.