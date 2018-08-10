Kanwaria attack in Delhi: One held in Moti Nagar rampage

Rahul alias Billa was identified from CCTVs. Rahul alias Billa was identified from CCTVs.

Two days after a group of kanwarias vandalised a car in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar, police have arrested one of the men in connection with the incident. Police said that the accused, Rahul alias Billa (26), was nabbed by a west district police team on Thursday. He was previously involved in a theft case, added police.

Police said Billa and his group was returning from Haridwar and were carrying “holy water” from the Ganga. “As they neared Moti Nagar Metro station, an i10 driven by a woman allegedly hit one of them and some of the water spilt on the road. This led to an argument between the man, who is yet to be identified, and the occupants of the car,” said a police officer.

Police claimed that Billa confessed to his involvement in the vandalism. “He is clearly identifiable in the CCTV footage we collected — he can be seen hitting the car with a baseball bat. He said that he was handed the bat by another kanwaria,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vijay Kumar

Police said Billa also alleged that the occupants of the car beat up the man they allegedly hit. “We are verifying his claims,” said Kumar.

Police said in order to identify the accused, they scanned CCTV footage and collected mobile recordings from several people. After the vehicle’s owner refused to lodge a complaint, police took cognisance of the case and lodged an FIR under IPC sections 341, 427 at Moti Nagar police station, said a senior police officer.

“CCTV footage from shops and kanwaria camps along the road were analysed. Billa was then traced to his sister’s house in Uttam Nagar and arrested. He said this was the ninth time he had gone on the yatra,” said the officer.

The DCP added, “During questioning, he said he was previously involved in a case of theft in Uttam Nagar, and had spent six months in jail.” JCP (western range) Madhup Tewari has appealed to people to help them in identifying the other accused.

