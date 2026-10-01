Delhi park gangrape survivor identifies all 3 accused in jail lineup

The 17-year-old girl who was allegedly gangraped at a park in Southeast Delhi last month has identified all three accused during a Test Identification Parade (TIP) at Tihar Jail on Wednesday, official sources said.

The three accused — Asif, Hemant Singh and his brother Mukesh — are lodged at the jail.

A TIP is a procedure in criminal investigations in which a victim or witness is asked to identify an accused before a magistrate. The process is conducted in the presence of the investigating officer to ensure there is no mistaken identity, which could lead to a wrongful conviction.

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Police said they are trying to build a watertight case. Weapons like the firearm and knife used in the crime have been recovered; forensic report of the evidence is awaited.