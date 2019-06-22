Metro services hit as fire guts market underneath

More than 10 people, mostly labourers, were rescued after a major fire broke out at a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj Metro station in the early hours of Friday. The blaze caused disruption in Metro services on the Magenta line and full services were resumed nearly four hours later.

Advertising

“We received a call at 5.55 am and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot within 10 minutes. All the shops were on fire, with wooden furniture producing a lot of smoke. We used hydraulic platforms to control the fire and prevent it from impacting the Metro line. Later, we deployed 13 more fire tenders to extinguish the fire that had spread to the Metro towers and the area outside the market,” said DFS chief fire officer Atul Garg.

The market had more than 30 furniture shops. The cause of the fire is unknown, said DFS officials, adding that they took three hours to douse the blaze.

Mohd Nadeem (35), one of the furniture shop owners, said, “The fire broke out around 5.30 am. When I reached the spot, my shop was gutted. Since nobody was there at the time, the DFS was informed late and by that time, the fire had engulfed the market.” Nadeem had rented the shop with his brother Mohd Mehboob five years ago.

Advertising

Another shopkeeper, Imran Khan, said, “ We have been running this shop for 15 years. We weren’t around when the fire broke out.”

A senior DMRC official said Metro services between Jasola Vihar and Kalindi Kunj were stopped for four hours due to the smoke and the fire.

“Feeder buses plied from Jasola Vihar to Kalindi Kunj and Metro trains were shuttling between Kalindi Kunj and Botanical Garden stations to help commuters,” said Himanshu Abhishesh, Deputy General Manager of DMRC. Metro services on the Magenta line fully resumed after 10.20 am.