Scared of a fight with husband, woman lodges false rape complaint: Delhi Police

A week after a 22-year-old Rohingya woman alleged she was kidnapped and gangraped by four men in Southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj, the Delhi Police said the woman was not abducted and that she had left to stay at a friend’s place after a fight with her husband.

When she returned home, she allegedly filed a fake report as she feared her husband’s ‘aggressive behaviour’ towards her and her friend.

The matter came to light on February 26 when the woman along with her one-year-old daughter came to the police station and said she was kidnapped by four unknown men from Kalindi Kunj Metro Station late on February 22 and gangraped for two days. She had alleged she was taken to a house where she was held and gangraped for two days. She told the police she was rescued by a local resident on February 24 and later dropped off at the Vikaspuri area.

Rajesh Deo, DCP (Southeast), said, “The woman lives with her husband in Vikaspuri camp. Since the allegations were serious in nature, multiple teams were deployed and directed to immediately nab the offenders. The woman is a Rohingya refugee and had also contacted other organisations. Teams were sent to her house, Kalindi Kunj Metro Station (crime spot), Vikaspuri area, and other refugee camps in Kalindi Kunj”.

Teams were also sent to all the places the woman had named in her complaint. To trace the accused, more than 300 TSRs were analysed and several raids were conducted to also trace the locals who had rescued the woman.

Deo said, “Nothing came out of the searches. Neighbours of the complainant were questioned and they revealed a completely different version that the woman. Also, footage near Kalindi Kunj Metro Station showed the woman walking alone with her toddler on February 22. She was then spotted getting into an e-rickshaw. A route map was prepared, and it was found the woman had gone to the Madanpur Khadar Ext area. Her relatives and friends from the area were identified”.

One of the friends, Akbar Ali, was questioned and he revealed the woman had stayed at his house for the two days she was reported missing. Ali’s wife also confirmed the statement and said the woman came to them after she had fought with her husband.

According to the couple, the woman came to their house and stayed for two days. “When she went back, her husband questioned her about her whereabouts. To save Ali and his family, the woman had lied to her husband. She was scared of her husband and didn’t want to fight. She lied she was kidnapped and gangraped,” said the police.

The police said they also conducted medical tests and questioned the woman and her husband. It has been proven that the woman lied, said the police, adding that they might take legal action against her for misleading them.