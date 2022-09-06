scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Delhi: Juvenile apprehended for killing father who abused mother

The boy intervened when he saw his father abusing his mother. As the father hit him as well, the boy beat his father up with a wooden rolling pin leading to the man's death.

The deceased was working with Railway Protection Special Force and was hit almost twenty times, said the police.

The Delhi Police have apprehended a 17-year-old boy for allegedly beating his father to death with a rolling pin after he found he was abusing his mother. The deceased was working with Railway Protection Special Force and was hit almost twenty times, said the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (North District) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they received information on August 22 from the Paharganj northern railway hospital that a man was admitted there by one sub-inspector, Ashok Kumar of the RPSF, and he succumbed to injuries during his treatment.

“The body was shifted to the mortuary and a subsequent post-mortem report received on August 31 said that 19 injuries were found on the body, including multiple bruises and fractured ribs, with death being caused by brain damage and haemorrhagic shock from the impacts. As per the opinion of the autopsy surgeon, all the injuries were ante-mortem in origin and fresh before death. We then lodged a first information report (FIR) of murder and started questioning all the family members,” he said.

“We found in our investigation that the victim was a dipsomaniac and he was dropped at home on August 22 by two of his colleagues in an inebriated condition. Over a trivial matter, he started abusing his wife and his son who intervened. The man started hitting and kicking his son, causing him to hit the wall and injure his scalp. After this, the minor beat up his father with a wooden rolling pin, causing the injuries noted in the post-mortem report,” Kalsi said.

The police said the juvenile was then apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday, with the rolling pin being recovered on his instance. The juvenile has no prior criminal record, added the police.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 11:05:53 am
