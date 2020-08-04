Delhi: Juvenile apprehended for theft, tells police he acted on mother’s instructions

The juvenile’s mother is on the run and efforts are being made to trace her, the police added. (File) The juvenile’s mother is on the run and efforts are being made to trace her, the police added. (File)

A 12-year-old boy, pushed into committing theft by his mother and grandmother, has been apprehended for allegedly stealing a bag containing Rs 1.2 lakh cash from a parked vehicle in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

Subsequently, the police arrested his grandmother, who used to store the stolen items, on Monday. His mother is on the run.

The juvenile stole the bag containing Rs 1,20,000 cash on July 27.

“During investigation, CCTV footage of the area were analysed. The juvenile was identified…. On Monday, police got a tip-off and apprehended him and Rs 5,000 was recovered from his possession,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The juvenile told the police that he had stolen the bag from the vehicle on his mother’s instructions. The juvenile’s mother and grandmother used him for committing theft, the police officer said.

His grandmother was arrested after the bag containing Rs 1,05,000 was recovered from her house, the police said. A total of Rs 1,10,000 has been recovered from their possession. The juvenile’s mother is on the run and efforts are being made to trace her, the police added.

