Delhi: Juvenile among 3 held for attempting to rob ATM kiosk

Three men, including a 16-year-old juvenile, were arrested for allegedly trying to rob an ATM kiosk in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi area. The police said they were inspired from a YouTube video and a drill machine, a hammer and a screw machine were seized from their possession.

DCP (outer) Sameer Sharma said the accused have been identified as Kundan Kumar (22), Papu Dass (22) and a juvenile. Sharma said, “The incident took place on March 1 around 1.56 am. We were informed by the Axis Bank headquarters that some persons have entered the ATM kiosk and their activities are suspicious. Soon, our patrolling staff caught them after chasing them for around 100 metre.”

During questioning, the accused disclosed that they are roommates and stay in a rented accommodation. “The bank officials were alerted after the accused started cutting the wires at the kiosk following which an alarm went off.” Sharma added.