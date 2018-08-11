Delhi: Judge gets call at work — about burglary at home

A senior Delhi Police officer said they are scanning CCTV footage and have questioned residents. (Representational Image) A senior Delhi Police officer said they are scanning CCTV footage and have questioned residents. (Representational Image)

The house of a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) was burgled during the day in North Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh on August 9. The incident came to light after the judge received a call from his neighbour around 11.45 am, when he was in court.

The judge lives in the DDA flats in Gulabi Bagh, and a complaint has been lodged by the judge’s helper. Police said an FIR has been registered at Gulabi Bagh police station under IPC sections 454 and 380, which pertains to theft.

According to the FIR, complainant Mann Singh, the judge’s helper, stated: “The CMM asked me to check on belongings like mobile phones, a watch and especially the laptop. When I reached his house, I saw the lock was broken from the outside. Inside, I found the laptop in the almirah, but his phone and watch were missing. His belongings were scattered all over the house.”

A senior Delhi Police officer said they are scanning CCTV footage and have questioned residents. “It seems someone conducted a recce of the area before committing the burglary. An investigation is underway,” he said.

This is the second case of burglary at a judge’s house. In March this year, the house of an Additional District Judge, son of a retired district and sessions judge, was burgled, also during the day, in south Delhi’s Saket.

