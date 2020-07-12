AIIMS faculty speaks out against minister’s move to remove MS

On Saturday, the institute appointed Dr Nirupam Madaan, additional professor, department of hospital administration, to look after the administration of AIIMS Trauma Centre. On Saturday, the institute appointed Dr Nirupam Madaan, additional professor, department of hospital administration, to look after the administration of AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Several AIIMS faculty members Saturday termed as “unwarranted” Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan’s decision to replace the medical superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the Health Minister, who is also the president of the medical institute, ordered the immediate replacement of the medical superintendent Dr Amit Lathwal and formed a committee to suggest more administrative changes at the trauma centre.

Vardhan had ordered an inquiry into the death of a journalist, Tarun Sisodia (37), who worked for the Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar and jumped off the fourth floor of the trauma centre Monday.

“The committee did not find any mala fide intent in the death of Sisodia. It also did not find any lapses in the treatment protocol of Covid-19,” Vardhan had said.

On Saturday, the institute appointed Dr Nirupam Madaan, additional professor, department of hospital administration, to look after the administration of AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The Faculty Association of AIIMS (FAIIMS), in a meeting with the director, raised concerns over the decision.

In a letter to faculty members, FAIIMS said, “FAIIMS conveyed to the Director that each faculty member in the institute is working beyond his/her limits to serve the patient and humanity during Covid pandemic and the autonomy of the institute should not be compromised particularly when the institute is leading the fight against Covid in the country.”

“We have communicated our apprehensions to the institute’s director… The inquiry committee did not find any lapse in treatment, then the removal of the medical superintendent is unwarranted. In this situation, it… demoralises the faculty. We have requested the director to discuss the issue with the president to reconsider the decision,” said a senior faculty member who was a part of the meeting.

