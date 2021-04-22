Delhi: Journalist Renu Agal passes away

Renu Agal was heading home in a cycle-rickshaw when she was hit by a car allegedly driven by a 39-year-old Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official, who is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol. (Facebook: Renu Agal)

Nearly a month after senior journalist Renu Agal was hit by a car in North Delhi’s Civil Lines area, she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday night at a hospital. Agal was heading home in a cycle-rickshaw when she was hit by a car allegedly driven by a 39-year-old Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official, who is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol.

The rickshaw puller, Chand, also succumbed to his injuries, eight days after the incident. Police had arrested the accused and later released him on bail.

An FIR was registered on March 25 after police received a complaint from a constable Anil, who was waiting for his colleague near I P College bus stand, where the incident took place. “At around 5.15 pm, I was waiting for my colleague when I saw a car, coming from Vidhan Sabha, being driven rashly and in a zig-zag manner. The errant driver lost control over the vehicle and first hit a man. After hitting him, he rammed into the cycle-rickshaw following which the woman sitting in the rickshaw fell down. The driver managed to escape from the spot, but people raised an alarm and asked me to nab him as I was wearing a uniform. I chased him down with the help of two locals at Sham Nath Marg,” he said in the complaint.

The driver was identified as Gaurav Batra, a resident of Kali Bari Marg, DCP (north) Anto Alphonse said.

“He was taken to hospital for a medical examination. We found from his medical report that he was under the influence of alcohol and lodged an FIR against him. We have also added sections of the Motor Vehicle Act against him,” Alphonse added.