Delhi: Eight journalism students in DU suspended for ‘disruption’

Eight students of Delhi University’s Delhi School of Journalism (DSJ) were suspended for disrupting classes and hampering administrative work, a letter issued by the college on Tuesday stated. Students at DSJ have been protesting since Monday over demand for better infrastructure on campus. As a mark of protest, most of the second-year students did not pay their fee — only 17 out of the 105 paid the fee of Rs 65,000 per annum.

Students have also been demanding that they be allowed to meet the Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi, who started this school in 2017.

In a letter dated August 28, the college said: “The students have been suspended till further order, for repeatedly violating, disciplinary clause of the university, by disrupting classes and not letting administration to complete their official work by blocking the entrance of the director’s room.”

On Monday and Tuesday, students stayed inside the DSJ building and continued the protest.

