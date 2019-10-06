Delhi joins Centre scheme, Gol Gumbad ‘adopted’

The Delhi government has joined the Centre’s ‘Adopt a Heritage’ scheme, with a private firm adopting the Gol Gumbad through the city’s Archaeology Department, which will oversee a facelift of the Lodhi-era tomb.

Advertising

Prominent Delhi monuments like the Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Jantar Mantar were already adopted through the scheme, under which 26 MoUs have been signed so far. However, the state archaeology department was not involved in the process so far, a senior official said.

The Gol Gumbad has been adopted by the ResBird Technologies group, which signed an MoU with the

Tourism Ministry and the Delhi Archaeology Department on October 3. “The private firm will develop infrastructure at Gol Gumbad using its CSR funds. It will also be in charge of maintenance, upkeep, and ensuring ease of access. It will also have to ensure basic amenities such as clean drinking water and WiFi services at the site,” the official said.

Advertising

The illumination of the monument at night, opening souvenir shops, food courts and installing Point of Sale (PoS) machines at counters are also part of the list of activities that the firm, which will now be known as ‘Monument Mitra’, will have to undertake.

The initial steps must be taken in the next four to five months. “The ResBird group will now submit an action plan, listing the steps it aims to take. We hope to clear the plan in the next three weeks,” the official added.

The ‘Adopt A Heritage: Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchaan’, scheme, launched on September 27, 2017, is a collaborative effort among the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and the states.

The private firms, PSUs or individuals who adopt monuments under the scheme are expected to fund the development and maintenance activities on their own, and will get visibility at the sites and the Incredible India website in return.

The official said two more sites, Bara Lao Ka Gumbad and Mehrauli Archaeological Park, which are on DDA land, will also be adopted soon.