scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Delhi: House collapses in Johripur Extension, 2 trapped

Delhi building collapse: "So far, six persons have been rescued and it is suspected that two more are there," said DFS chief Atul Garg, adding that rescue work is underway.  

Four fire tenders were then rushed to the site. (Express photo)

At least two people are trapped after a house collapsed in Johripur Extension in Delhi’s Northeast District around noon Friday, the Delhi Fire Service said. Video footage of the incident shows the house collapsing inwards while the walls remain intact. Rescue officials have managed to rescue at least six people.

“So far, six persons have been rescued and it is suspected that two more are there,” said DFS chief Atul Garg, adding that rescue work is underway.

The DFS said it received a call around 12.00 pm regarding the incident in Johripur Extension. Four fire tenders were rushed to the site.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 02:54:09 pm
Next Story

Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film undercuts the tragedy of 1984 riots

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement