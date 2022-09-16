Delhi: House collapses in Johripur Extension, 2 trapped

At least two people are trapped after a house collapsed in Johripur Extension in Delhi’s Northeast District around noon Friday, the Delhi Fire Service said. Video footage of the incident shows the house collapsing inwards while the walls remain intact. Rescue officials have managed to rescue at least six people.

“So far, six persons have been rescued and it is suspected that two more are there,” said DFS chief Atul Garg, adding that rescue work is underway.

The DFS said it received a call around 12.00 pm regarding the incident in Johripur Extension. Four fire tenders were rushed to the site.