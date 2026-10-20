JNU students’ union calls off 17-day protest after varsity meeting

Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) Tuesday called off their 17-day indefinite protest after the university administration agreed to meet their demands: withdrawing FIRs against students, reviewing contentious clauses in the Chief Proctor’s Office (CPO) manual, and revoking the rustication of five students.

The development came after a meeting on Monday between student representatives and a committee headed by the Dean of the School of Social Sciences (SSS).

What the university has agreed on

1. Revoking rustication of five students: In a notice dated October 19, Dean of SSS Prof Vivek Kumar said the Vice-Chancellor had directed the university to revoke the rustication of five students with immediate effect. The students, including JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, vice-president K Gopika Babu and general secretary Sunil Yadav, have been advised to pay their respective fines immediately.