Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Delhi: JNU to begin session for undergraduate students on November 7

The JNU will be admitting the students to its undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) courses this year through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the national capital will begin its new academic session for the newly admitted undergraduate students on November 7.

The JNU will be admitting the students to its undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) courses this year through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The online applications are currently ongoing and will be open till October 12.

Based on the CUET scores, the first merit list will tentatively be released on October 17 and the selected students will have to block their seats till October 19. This will be followed by a second list on October 22 and a third list on October 27. The physical verification of the selected candidates will take place from November 1 to 4.

The university has finalised November 7 as the date for commencement of classes for the newly admitted students.

The JNU offers 10 undergraduate courses in various languages — Persian, Pashto, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, French, German, Russian and Spanish. The university also has a B.Sc.-M.Sc. Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 10:09:12 am
