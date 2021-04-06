JNU imposes night curfew: Dhabas to close early

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Registrar Tuesday said the curfew will also be imposed within the university campus with immediate effect. (File)

Keeping in line with the Delhi government’s decision to impose a night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM in the city, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Registrar Tuesday said the curfew will also be imposed within the university campus with immediate effect.

As part of the curfew, dhabas and canteens will close at 9 PM and library timings will be restricted. JNU is a residential and closed campus.

In a notice Tuesday, Registrar Anirban Chakraborti said, “The undersigned, in the capacity of the Registrar of the University hereby directs that night curfew will be in force in the University premises from 10 PM to 5 AM till April 30 with immediate effect. However, there will be no restrictions on movements of persons who are engaged for emergency services, medical emergency and supply of goods during the curfew period on production of valid I-card (sic)”.

The notice also stated that shops selling groceries, fruits, medicines and ATM would be allowed to remain open but “all other shops, dhabas, canteens shall be closed by 9 PM”.

“Due to the night curfew announced by the Delhi government, Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library will remain open strictly from 9 AM to 8 PM on weekdays and 10 AM to 6 PM on weekends/holidays till further notice,” Chakraborti said.

He also said movement within, and in and out of the campus would be “restricted” for all campus residents.

“Anyone who violates the above directions and COVID-19 protocols, such violator(s) shall be liable for disciplinary action,” the notice said.