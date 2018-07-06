Follow Us:
Man held for ‘rape’ of 16-year-old

According to police, the girl contacted DCW officials a week ago and informed them that she was confined in a house in Netaji Subhash Place.

A 16-year-old girl from Jharkhand was allegedly raped by a man who brought her to Delhi on the pretext of getting her a job. Police said the accused was arrested five days ago, following a tip-off from the Delhi Commission for Women. Police said a case has been registered at Netaji Subhash Place.

According to police, the girl contacted DCW officials a week ago and informed them that she was confined in a house in Netaji Subhash Place. “Based on the tip-off, a team from the police station recovered her from the house. She told us that she was brought to Delhi by a man known to her,” said a police officer.

