‘Suffered damages worth lakhs… back to square one after Covid’: Shopkeepers after fire at cycle market in Delhi’s Jhandewalan

Dozens of shops were gutted after a fire broke out in Jhandewalan’s cycle market on Friday afternoon. The Delhi Fire Services rushed 27 fire tenders to the spot after they were informed that a fire had erupted at 2 pm in one of the shops next to Videocon Tower, and it was doused within three hours. As per locals and shopkeepers, a short circuit in one of the shops on the ground floor resulted in a fire which spread to adjacent shops.

The shops that sustained damage primarily had items of plastic toys and cycles. No casualties were reported, officials said.

In the basement, nearly all shops caught fire while on the ground floor more than 10 shops were gutted. Several offices inside the compound also caught fire, said the officials.

“We saw a huge spark and there was fire all around. We tried to get as many materials out as we could. The heat was so intense that things far away also melted,” said Amit, a worker at a shop.

Several workers kept making rounds inside the shops to save whatever they could. Almost all inventory in the shops in the front was destroyed, said locals.

For many shopkeepers, the destruction comes at a time when the business had begun to bounce back following two years of the pandemic-induced lockdown. “We have suffered damages worth lakhs. They burnt before our eyes. We suffered already during Covid and we gave salaries while sitting at home. Step by step, we were getting our customers back.

But now we have come back to square one,” said Harish Arora, a shop owner.

No FIR with regards to the fire had been registered by the police till Friday evening, said officials