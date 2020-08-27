Delhi: Jeweller brothers commit suicide in Chandni Chowk

According to police, the deceased, Arpit Gupta (42) and Ankit Gupta (47), owned Krishan Jewellers.

Two brothers who own a jewellery store in Chandni Chowk allegedly committed suicide inside their shop due to financial losses and harassment by a moneylender.

According to police, the deceased, Arpit Gupta (42) and Ankit Gupta (47), owned Krishan Jewellers. “They were found hanging on the third floor of their store on Wednesday afternoon. Their father was on the first floor at the time. While Arpit was unmarried, Ankit is survived by his wife and two children,” a senior officer said.

The brothers had allegedly taken loan from a moneylender but was unable to repay due to losses in the business. Police said they are verifying claims by locals that they had been roughed up by the moneylender near their shop recently.

DCP (North district) Monika Bhardwaj said, “The brothers left a suicide note saying they were in a poor financial situation. Their store is in the Maliwada area and they lived in Sitaram Bazaar.”

“The men didn’t write anyone’s name in the suicide note. We are recording the family’s statement,” said Bhardwaj. Police have initiated an inquiry under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Their father, Adishwar, alleged, “My sons were being harassed by a man and his associates who also own a jewellery store here.”

Their brother, Namit, said the man had been harassing them for four months. “I live separately so I wasn’t too aware of the situation. Police should arrest the men who forced them to take this step.”

Lokesh Gupta, who owns a wedding card shop in the area, said, “I have known the family for years. The brothers had taken a loan of Rs 60 lakh before the lockdown. Usually these loans are paid within six months but due to the lockdown, they had no sales. The lender, who also owns a jewellery store in the area, had also sent bouncers to harass them.”

Yogesh Singhal, president of a jewellers association in Chandni Chowk, told reporters, “The pandemic has affected businesses and traders are in debt. Lenders are harassing jewellers and trying to extort their money.”

