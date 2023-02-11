I am being targeted by Delhi L-G, says Jasmine Shah

Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD), who is among the four individuals removed by L-G V K Saxena from the board of private power distribution companies, hit back at him on Saturday night.

“The allegations of causing financial loss made by the L-G against me are laughable, slanderous and without a shred of evidence. The L-G is abusing his high constitutional office every single day to do BJP’s bidding with complete disregard to constitutional norms and SC judgments,” he said in a statement.

Shah added: “It is becoming clear that I am being targeted personally by the present LG in a calculated and premeditated manner, starting with the illegal sealing of my office at DDCD last November. I would only like to ask the LG what is my fault? That I am a young, educated professional holding degrees from IIT Madras and Columbia University who dared to sacrifice his career to serve people of my country under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal?”

“Prior to my appointment on the board of Delhi discoms along with Mr Naveen Gupta and two other professionals in 2019, only bureaucrats were appointed. A study on their performance showed that they did not contribute anything to the discoms and often skipped board meetings. Keeping this in mind, CM Kejriwal decided to appoint qualified professionals on the board to oversee the performance of discoms,” he said.

“In our tenure as directors, all the 3 discoms have emerged as India’s top-ranked discoms in a study of 60 discoms across 23 consumer service parameters published by the central government. They have among the lowest T&D (transmission and distribution) losses in the country today, are leading Delhi’s ambitious transition to renewable power and electric vehicles, and provide free, 24×7 electricity to 2 crore residents of Delhi. But the L-G doesn’t want that, and therefore wants to revert to the old system of appointing bureaucrats to oversee discoms,” he said.