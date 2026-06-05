‘Cockroach Janta Party’ lists dos and don’ts for Delhi protest led by founder Dipke

Hours before ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ (CPJ) founder Abhijeet Dipke was scheduled to reach the national capital for a “peaceful sit-in- protest” that the ‘youth pressure group’ he founded has called for at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the group issued an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Dipke, who is in Boston, is scheduled to land in the national capital around 8 am on Saturday, following which he and prominent activists, including Sonam Wangchuk, intend to go to the Parliament Street police station to seek the permissions required for the protest.

“On my way to India… Leaving my fate in the hands of the Constitution. #JaiBhim,” Dipke said in a post on X. On the eve of the proposed protest, the group’s spokespersons, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, conveyed a list of Dos and Don’ts to potential participants “to ensure the movement remains peaceful, disciplined, and respectful of public order”.