‘Cockroach Janta Party’ lists dos and don’ts for Delhi protest led by founder Dipke
Dipke, who is in Boston, is scheduled to land in the national capital around 8 am on Saturday, following which he and prominent activists, including Sonam Wangchuk, intend to go to the Parliament Street police station to seek the permissions required for the protest.
Hours before ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ (CPJ) founder Abhijeet Dipke was scheduled to reach the national capital for a “peaceful sit-in- protest” that the ‘youth pressure group’ he founded has called for at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the group issued an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Dipke, who is in Boston, is scheduled to land in the national capital around 8 am on Saturday, following which he and prominent activists, including Sonam Wangchuk, intend to go to the Parliament Street police station to seek the permissions required for the protest.
“On my way to India… Leaving my fate in the hands of the Constitution. #JaiBhim,” Dipke said in a post on X. On the eve of the proposed protest, the group’s spokespersons, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, conveyed a list of Dos and Don’ts to potential participants “to ensure the movement remains peaceful, disciplined, and respectful of public order”.
The group asked its supporters to assemble at the Parliament Street Police Station at 9:00 AM from where permission for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will be sought.
These included carrying the tricolour and a book, recording the proceedings of the protest, reporting miscreants to the police, and others, such as applying sunscreen, bringing a cap and remaining hydrated.
It also asked supporters to come with their families and not alone, offering flowers to police personnel, not engaging with “trolls or provocateurs”, and not showing up on an empty stomach.
“Tomorrow, we will reset the education system of this country… make sure that our voices can’t be ignored anymore… we reclaim this democracy and this beautiful nation of ours,” Ranka said.
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Das reiterated that Dipke would arrive at the airport at 8 AM. From there, he and others joining the group will proceed to the Parliament Street police station to formally seek permission for the protest. “We appeal to you all to please keep this peaceful… please do not gather at the airport; a lot of you wanted to gather at the airport, but we have been advised… please meet us directly at the Parliament Street police station,” Das added.
On behalf of the CPJ, Ranka also issued “a last appeal” to Prime Minister Modi to sack Education Minister Pradhan.
Led by Dipke, who was formerly associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for a short while before going to the US to pursue a public relations course, has proposed a sit-in protest to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan this Saturday.
Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism.
Expertise
High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including:
The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls.
National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus.
Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities.
National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements.
Academic Credentials:
Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions.
Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More