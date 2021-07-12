Janpath market in Connaught Place shut for flouting Covid-19 norms

Crowds returned to the markets of Delhi as Covid-related restrictions were eased. (Express File Photo)

The popular Janpath market near Connaught Place, the capital’s iconic central business district, has been shut “until further orders” over violation of Covid-19 norms.

“The Janpath Market is hereby closed till further orders for violation of Delhi Disaster Management Authority order and for not following Covid appropriate behavioural norms,” an order issued by SDM (Chanakyapuri) Parmod Kumar read.

The enforcement director of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and personnel of the Connaught Place Police Station have been directed to enforce the order with “immediate effect and submit a compliance report”.

Under relevant DDMA orders, apart from enforcement authorities, including police, civic bodies, district magistrates, market trade associations, restaurant and bar associations, and owners of shops in markets and malls are expected to ensure that people follow Covid norms such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, using hand sanitizers, and avoiding spitting in public spaces.

If the protocols are violated, the DDMA is empowered to shut markets and malls “without any loss of time so as to completely avoid and prevent any upsurge of the next Covid wave in Delhi”.

On July 9, SDM (Karol Bagh) had ordered the closure of Gaffar and Naiwala markets for two days over similar violations. Several markets in Delhi, including a few in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar and Lajpat Nagar Central Market, were also ordered to shut down in the recent past by the DDMA.

Currently, markets and malls in Delhi are allowed to operate between 10 am and 8 pm.