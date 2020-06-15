Delhi: Jamtara gang behind ‘booze delivery scam’

Days after the Delhi Police lodged an FIR over a Facebook post that falsely claimed to deliver liquor at people’s doorsteps, investigation has revealed that the gang was operating from Jharkhand’s Jamtara and Hazaribagh. (Representational Image) Days after the Delhi Police lodged an FIR over a Facebook post that falsely claimed to deliver liquor at people’s doorsteps, investigation has revealed that the gang was operating from Jharkhand’s Jamtara and Hazaribagh. (Representational Image)

Days after the Delhi Police lodged an FIR over a Facebook post that falsely claimed to deliver liquor at people’s doorsteps, investigation has revealed that the gang was operating from Jharkhand’s Jamtara and Hazaribagh.

An FIR was registered in Dwarka police station last month after the owner of two wine shops found the post on social media with his shop’s pictures. Several websites and social media accounts had become active after the Delhi government announced an e-token delivery system to avoid chaos at liquor shops, police said.

The complainant, Raja Som Sehrawat (58), said, “I don’t have a social media account, but a friend called me up to inform that someone had posted pictures of my shop, offering delivery of liquor at people’s doorsteps. He shared the screenshots and I called the number. The caller was receiving all the orders and taking online payment. But I confronted him after informing him that I am the real owner, and he cut the call.”

An FIR alleging cheating was then registered at Dwarka (north) police station. “A letter was sent to Facebook. Police were informed that the post originated from Jamtara. The call detail records were scanned but the number was issued on a forged ID,” police said. The investigation in the case is on.

