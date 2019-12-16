Jamia violence: Kejriwal seeks appointment with Amit Shah to discuss Delhi law and order

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the “deteriorating law and order situation” in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said, “I am very worried about the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. To ensure immediate peace, I have asked Home Minister Amit Shah to take out some time to meet me.”

?????? ?? ?????? ?????? ???????? ?? ???? ??? ???? ?????? ???? ?????? ??? ????? ????? ???? ?? ???- ???? ??? ??? ?????? ???? ??? ?? ?? ????? ?? ??? ????? ??? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 16, 2019

On Sunday evening, over 100 people, including students, policemen and firefighters were injured, after cops lobbed teargas shells inside the college campus, forced their way in, and allegedly dragged students out of the library and the mosque, and assaulted them.

The police action came after violence over the law erupted in parts of south Delhi where over an estimated 1,000 protesters clashed with police and at least six buses and over 50 vehicles were set ablaze in Mathura Road, New Friends Colony, Jamia Nagar and Sarai Julena.

As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia University against the contentious law in the national capital, were released in the wee hours of Monday.

While 35 of them were released were the Kalkaji police station, the remaining 15 were released from New Friends Colony.

Jamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar condemned the police crackdown and demanded a high-level probe into the incident. “On Friday, we had told police not to put barricades out the gate of the varsity. All of us were sitting and holding a meeting yesterday on the campus. The registrar was in contact with the police. But they entered without asking us, without taking permission from us. Our library was open – students were working. The property was damaged. The way students were made to feel scared is not acceptable to us,” she told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today took note of the violence and agreed to hear on Tuesday a batch of petitions on the condition that all rioting must stop. Chief Justice S A Bobde passed the remark after advocate Indira Jaising claimed that students in Jamia were forced to hide in washrooms to escape police action.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd