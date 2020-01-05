Delhi: Jamia exams set to begin from Jan 9

The examinations for most courses begin on January 16. The examinations for most courses begin on January 16.

Examinations at Jamia Millia Islamia, which were postponed after violent clashes on campus last month between anti-CAA protesters and police, are set to begin on January 9.

On December 15, an anti-CAA protest around the university had escalated into violence after a section of protesters began stone-pelting. The police responded with a lathi-charge and stormed into the main library of the university, firing teargas shells, allegedly following “rowdy elements that had entered the university”. Vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar had said that nearly 200 students had been injured.

Following this, the winter vacation — which was scheduled from December 24 to January 15 — was advanced. All examinations had been postponed. Classes are now due to begin Monday.

On Friday, an advisory was sent to all students to ensure they be present in the university for the rescheduled examinations — the first of which is to take place on January 9. The examinations for most courses begin on January 16.

“In the consultative meeting of Deans of the Faculties and other functionaries of the university held on January 3, 2020, it has been decided that since JMI is scheduled to open on January 6, 2020 after winter vacation, therefore, in order to safeguard the academic career of the students of Jamia Millia Islamia, the remaining odd-semester examinations shall start as per schedule uploaded on the JMI websites,” the advisory read.

However, in its advisory, the university administration also stated that “cases of serious hospitalisation/medical ground will be dealt separately”.

