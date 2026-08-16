Eyeing recovery of Rs 6,000 crore, Delhi extends water bill late payment waiver

Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the decision was aimed at providing consumers with an opportunity to settle old dues while also helping the cash-strapped Delhi Jal Board (DJB) recover its “genuine, outstanding revenue”. (Archive Photo)

In a bid to recover outstanding dues worth Rs 6,000 crore, the Delhi government has extended its scheme offering a full waiver on late payment charges on water bills by another seven months, giving consumers time till March 31, 2027, to clear their principal dues. This is the second extension of the scheme.

The extension was announced by Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Sunday. He said the decision was aimed at providing consumers with an opportunity to settle old dues while also helping the cash-strapped Delhi Jal Board (DJB) recover its “genuine, outstanding revenue”. “For a family, an old water bill can remain a worry for years. When Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) keeps getting added, the amount can become difficult to clear. We wanted to give people a genuine opportunity — pay the principal amount and leave the burden of LPSC behind,” Singh said, adding, “We are not asking people to pay more. We are asking people to pay what they actually owe. If the principal amount is paid, 100% LPSC will be waived. This is real relief for consumers and a responsible way of strengthening the Jal Board’s finances.”