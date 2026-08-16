Eyeing recovery of Rs 6,000 crore, Delhi extends water bill late payment waiver

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In a bid to recover outstanding dues worth Rs 6,000 crore, the Delhi government has extended its scheme offering a full waiver on late payment charges on water bills by another seven months, giving consumers time till March 31, 2027, to clear their principal dues. This is the second extension of the scheme.
The extension was announced by Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Sunday. He said the decision was aimed at providing consumers with an opportunity to settle old dues while also helping the cash-strapped Delhi Jal Board (DJB) recover its “genuine, outstanding revenue”. “For a family, an old water bill can remain a worry for years. When Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) keeps getting added, the amount can become difficult to clear. We wanted to give people a genuine opportunity — pay the principal amount and leave the burden of LPSC behind,” Singh said, adding, “We are not asking people to pay more. We are asking people to pay what they actually owe. If the principal amount is paid, 100% LPSC will be waived. This is real relief for consumers and a responsible way of strengthening the Jal Board’s finances.”
The waiver applies to both domestic and non-domestic consumers. It covers 14.09 lakh domestic and 70,312 commercial consumers. Earlier, the deadline for availing the scheme was August 15.
The total outstanding amount of pending water bills (including all categories — domestic, government, and commercial) that DJB had to collect under the scheme was Rs 87,589 crore. Of this, the principal amount was Rs 7,125 crore and the charge was Rs 80,463 crore, which is 91% of the total bill. The scheme covers 14.09 lakh domestic and 70,312 commercial consumers. Earlier, the deadline for availing the scheme was August 15.
The DJB has so far collected Rs 815.84 crore in principal dues from domestic and non-domestic consumers under the scheme. The government said the scheme has so far benefited 5.27 lakh domestic and non-domestic consumers, with Rs. 3,261 crore in LPSC waived.
The government, however, has said that March 31, 2027, will be the final deadline and there will be no further extension. Singh urged consumers with pending dues to use the extended window to settle their bills.
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