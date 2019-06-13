Delhi Jal board VC seeks more security after BJP gherao outside CEO office

Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya Wednesday said they have sought more security from police after a BJP delegation, led by Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, gheraoed the office of the board’s CEO Tuesday demanding an end to “water shortage” in the capital. DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh, however, said no specific complaint had been received from the DJB.

The delegation had occupied CEO Nikhil Kumar’s office in Jhandewalan late Tuesday afternoon, claiming that some areas were either being supplied murky water or no water at all. A senior officer said, “A call was made to DBG Road police station about a law and order situation at the DJB office.”

Mohaniya, an AAP MLA, while addressing media at Delhi Secratariat Wednesday, said: “Goel did not have any specific complaint. We asked him and the BJP workers to tell us which areas were facing water problems, but they couldn’t. They only created nuisance…”

“(BJP’s) Manoj Tiwari, Vijender Gupta, Goel are holding processions. All of this is being turned into a race for the post of the CM. They don’t want to talk about real issues and are only concerned about political gains,” he said.

Meanwhile, Goel told The Indian Express Wednesday that the delegation had given a letter “with six specific demands” to the DJB CEO Tuesday.

The demands included setting up a task force to “address contaminated water,” waiving bills of people either not receiving water or being supplied contaminated water, and water connection to houses in JJ clusters.

Goel said they received a letter from the board in return saying that “they would make enquiries on these demands.”