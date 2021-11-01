scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 31, 2021
MUST READ

Delhi Jal Board to rectify water bills of high amounts

Due to lockdowns and cases of homes remaining locked, meter readings have accumulated leading to higher bills. In such cases, DJB will rectify the bills.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: November 1, 2021 1:47:23 am
Delhi Jal Board will rectify bills that are of high amounts in the current billing cycle.

The Delhi Jal Board will rectify bills that are of high amounts in the current billing cycle compared to the previous billing cycle, according to an order issued by Akriti Sagar, Director (Revenue). Due to lockdowns and cases of homes remaining locked, meter readings have accumulated leading to higher bills. In such cases, DJB will rectify the bills.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 31: Latest News

Advertisement