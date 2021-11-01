Delhi Jal Board to rectify water bills of high amounts

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: November 1, 2021 1:47:23 am
The Delhi Jal Board will rectify bills that are of high amounts in the current billing cycle compared to the previous billing cycle, according to an order issued by Akriti Sagar, Director (Revenue). Due to lockdowns and cases of homes remaining locked, meter readings have accumulated leading to higher bills. In such cases, DJB will rectify the bills.
