Delhi Jal Board to rectify water bills of high amounts

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will rectify bills that are of high amounts in the current billing cycle compared to the previous billing cycle, according to an order issued by Akriti Sagar, Director (Revenue), DJB.

Due to the lockdown and in instances where homes have remained locked for a while, meter readings in some cases have accumulated leading to higher bills in the current billing cycle compared to the previous ones. In such cases, the DJB will rectify the bills through adjustments and recasting of the bills where the reading has accumulated over a period of time.

Zonal Revenue Officers and Additional Zonal Revenue Officers have been directed to identify instances in their zones where bills of high amounts have been generated in this billing cycle, two to three times the amounts in the previous billing cycles. Disputed bills are to be rectified and delivered to consumers, the DJB order says.

The order has been issued after DJB Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha visited a zonal revenue office of the DJB last month and issued directions for such bills to be rectified in order to provide some relief to consumers. Chadha had visited the northeast zonal revenue office at GTB Enclave in September.