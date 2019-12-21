Delhi Jal Board signs MoU with Himachal govt for more water supply in city

The MoU was signed by R N Batta, Secretary, Himachal Pradesh, and Manisha Saxena, Principal Secretary (Urban Development). Delhi Jal Board CEO Nikhil Kumar, member (water) were also present. (Twitter/Delhi Jal Board) The MoU was signed by R N Batta, Secretary, Himachal Pradesh, and Manisha Saxena, Principal Secretary (Urban Development). Delhi Jal Board CEO Nikhil Kumar, member (water) were also present. (Twitter/Delhi Jal Board)

The Delhi government signed a water-sharing pact with the government of Himachal Pradesh to get more water for the city on Saturday. Water will be delivered at Tajewala to Delhi starting Saturday.

Calling the pact “historic”, the Delhi government issued a statement saying that under the memorandum of understanding, “Himachal Pradesh will provide regular, daily supply of 368 cusecs from November to February and 268 cusecs from March to June every year. Further, after the creation of the upstream storages the supply shall be upgraded to 421 cusecs throughout the year.”

The MoU was signed by R N Batta, Secretary, Himachal Pradesh, and Manisha Saxena, Principal Secretary (Urban Development). Delhi Jal Board CEO Nikhil Kumar, member (water) were also present.

“There are places in Himachal where there is a lot of snowfall and we are also exploring the opportunities of snow harvesting for the first time,” said Batta.

DJB provides a little over 900 MGD of water to its residents, whereas the demand is around 1,200 MGD. With the water from Himachal Pradesh, a minimum of 170 MGD will be made available.

