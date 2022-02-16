Delhi Jal Board pushes for rainwater harvesting training in schools

On request by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), all schools in the Capital have been asked to conduct rainwater harvesting workshops this month.

DJB chief executive officer Udit Prakash Rai wrote to the Education Department last week asking schools to come on board in its push for alternate means of water conservation.

“Delhi Jal Board has taken initiative to raise groundwater aquifers by adopting alternate means of surface water consumption like Rain Water Harvesting. Rainwater Harvesting is the cheapest mode of water conservation. School children being the future of India, are necessary to be educated on the importance of water and its conservation through rainwater harvesting,” he said in his communication to the department.

Schools will be conducting these workshops this month with resources provided by the Jal Board.