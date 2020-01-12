Delhi: Jal Board project to let people check water quality in their locality online

Quality of samples from every ward will be uploaded on a software. (Express Archive) Quality of samples from every ward will be uploaded on a software. (Express Archive)

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is undertaking a pilot project which would allow residents to check the quality of water being supplied to their locality online.

DJB officials associated with the project told The Indian Express that the pilot would be implemented in South and South West Delhi first. It is expected to be expanded to cover the entire city in around three to six months, after which open access would be provided to the public.

The quality of samples taken from five different locations in every ward — and of other areas in the DJB’s network, including raw water sources — would be uploaded in a software. People would be able to access this information by entering their ward name on a web portal, DJB officials said, adding that the data would be updated every day.

Sanjay Sharma, chief water analyst at DJB, said, “Through this, people would get a complete report of the water being supplied to them, from the raw water source to their locality… This software is the first of its kind in India.”

A water quality index would also be generated based on international guidelines, which would rank the quality of water between 1 and 10. People would also be able to check parameters including the pH level, colour, residual chlorine, turbidity and microbiological presence in the water being supplied to them.

Shalabh Kumar, member (water supply) at the DJB, said the project was in the process of being implemented and officials have started using the software, adding that it will be rolled out to the public in some time.

The water department is using a software named AACE-LIMS, developed by Mazelinov for the project, which has been in the works for nearly three years, officials said. They added that the pilot is free of cost, which means the DJB does not have to pay the software developer for it.

Under the project, DJB staff would be required to upload photographs of the spot from where samples are taken on a mobile application, both before and during the collection. The software would also record the GPS coordinates of the location from where the picture is uploaded.

Those testing the samples at the DJB laboratories would then upload the result against the corresponding log entry in the software, which would be available for the public to see online.

DJB officials would also be able to check, in an internal web portal serving the water department, if any particular water quality parameter is higher than the required standard in their network.

This would be aided by colour-coded location markers corresponding to particular parameters. For instance, if the concentration of nitrate is higher than the standard at a DJB tubewell, the colour of the location marker over that tubewell, on a map of the city, would change.

