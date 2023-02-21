scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

Delhi Jal Board joint director held in ‘Rs 20 cr embezzlement’ case

JCP (ACB) Madhur Verma said that Singh, 48, was arrested for allegedly receiving a bribe from Directors of Aurrum and Fresh Pay, the accused companies.

Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Jal Board director arrested, embezzlement case, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsElaborating on the grounds of arrest, Verma said that from 2015, when the contract was extended for the first time, every year he allegedly helped Fresh Pay in extending the contract of collection of bill payment from e-kiosks year after year, till 2020.

Days after the Anti-Corruption Branch in Delhi arrested three persons for allegedly embezzling Rs 20 crore from Delhi Jal Board (DJB) funds, the enforcement agency questioned DJB Joint director Naresh Singh and subsequently arrested him in connection with the case.

The three accused — Raju Nair (56), Gopi Kumar Kedia (52) and Dr Abhilash Vasukuttan Pillai — are senior officials at an IT company which was awarded the contract for setting up automotive bill payment collection machines at different DJB offices. Last week, ACB officials said the accused, in connivance with DJB officials, allegedly kept collecting money till 2020 despite the contract ending in 2019. Police said Nair has an Indian passport and is a resident of Moscow, Russia.

JCP (ACB) Madhur Verma said that Singh, 48, was arrested for allegedly receiving a bribe from Directors of Aurrum and Fresh Pay, the accused companies.

Elaborating on the grounds of arrest, Verma said that from 2015, when the contract was extended for the first time, every year he allegedly helped Fresh Pay in extending the contract of collection of bill payment from e-kiosks year after year, till 2020.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...

“He allegedly kept silent over reconciliation of water bills while getting the extension done for the Fresh Pay company,” the officer said.

More from Delhi

Reacting to the arrest, the Delhi government in a statement said: “This scheme was brought in by the previous Congress government much before AAP came to power. The contract was given to a central government bank, namely Corporation Bank, to collect bills for water. The bank in turn outsourced it to a private company and they in turn cheated DJB. Any officer found guilty of connivance with the bank should be punished.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 06:23 IST
Next Story

As Surinder Jeet Kaur prepares to retire, she looks back at an eventful career of highs and lows: ‘My 38 years as a Delhi Policewoman’

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close