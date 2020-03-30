Delhi Jal Board denies UP govt claim: No water connections cut

A senior DJB officer said, “This is a time to ensure uninterrupted supply. We have not cut water connections recently.” (Representational image) A senior DJB officer said, “This is a time to ensure uninterrupted supply. We have not cut water connections recently.” (Representational image)

The Delhi Jal Board Sunday denied allegations made by the Uttar Pradesh government that water connections of migrant labourers were snapped.

In a statement Saturday, the UP government had claimed that migrants were leaving the capital because the Delhi government has snapped their power and water connections.

“Water supply has been maintained as normal, no connection in any area has been cut. We are also regularly supplying tankers to areas not connected to our network,” said Shalabh Kumar, member (water supply) at the DJB, adding that all officers have been asked to be more vigilant about services of the department. Kumar said special focus is on areas that house people from economically weaker sections.

Another senior DJB officer said, “This is a time to ensure uninterrupted supply. We have not cut water connections recently.”

Earlier this month, on March 20, the DJB had also decided to suspend meter reading and billing for the month until March 31, directing that customers who were left out would be billed in the following months.

Power department functionaries, too, said the allegations were incorrect. “If we look at the past week, there has been no big change in the number of active power connections. These are political allegations; they have nothing to do with ground reality,” said an official.

