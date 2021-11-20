DJB defamation suit: Court summons four BJP leaders including Delhi unit chief

A Delhi court summoned four BJP leaders, including Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha who alleged that they made defamatory statements on social media alleging a scam of Rs 26,000 crore in DJB.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh, in his order passed on Thursday, summoned Gupta, Delhi MLAs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Vijender Gupta, and BJP’s Delhi unit spokesperson Harish Khurana in the defamation suit moved through advocate Prashant Manchanda.

The court held that there were sufficient grounds for proceedings against the respondents and summoned them under sections 500 (punishment for defamation) and 33 (common intention) of the IPC.

The court said it was relevant to note that Chadha, in his testimony, stated that he was informed by the DJB’s Office of Consultant Law, that “as per the records available in the Law Office, no notice/summons from the Court of Law or notice/inquiry/ requisition from any of the Investigating Agency has been made to the law office of the board with respect to the allegations made by respondents.”

“It shows that instead of approaching the investigating agency competent to investigate the corruption cases, respondents have only levelled the allegations publicly,” the court noted.