Delhi Jal Board: City’s water network under huge pressure

Responding to recent water contamination complaints in several South Delhi colonies, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials said field teams are deployed to inspect affected areas, collect samples and carry out corrective measures. A senior official attributed most localised incidents to ageing infrastructure and operational stress during the summer months.

A senior official said rapid population growth, rising demand and uneven consumption patterns had placed increasing pressure on Delhi’s water network.

This summer, reduced output at major water treatment plants (WTPs) created supply shortfalls of 40–100 MGD on many days, even as peak demand crossed 1,200 MGD. Officials said efforts were made to secure additional water from Haryana, while water levels at the Wazirabad pond – which stores Yamuna water before treatment – fell below the 674.5-foot level required for normal plant operations.