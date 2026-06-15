Delhi Jal Board: City’s water network under huge pressure

A senior official said rapid population growth, rising demand and uneven consumption patterns had placed increasing pressure on Delhi’s water network.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
3 min readNew DelhiJun 15, 2026 06:45 AM IST
'Black like sewage’: Why South Delhi’s affluent neighbourhoods are struggling for clean waterA newly installed water analyser. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
Make us preferred source on Google

Responding to recent water contamination complaints in several South Delhi colonies, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials said field teams are deployed to inspect affected areas, collect samples and carry out corrective measures. A senior official attributed most localised incidents to ageing infrastructure and operational stress during the summer months.

A senior official said rapid population growth, rising demand and uneven consumption patterns had placed increasing pressure on Delhi’s water network.

This summer, reduced output at major water treatment plants (WTPs) created supply shortfalls of 40–100 MGD on many days, even as peak demand crossed 1,200 MGD. Officials said efforts were made to secure additional water from Haryana, while water levels at the Wazirabad pond – which stores Yamuna water before treatment – fell below the 674.5-foot level required for normal plant operations.

'Black like sewage’: Why South Delhi’s affluent neighbourhoods are struggling for clean water A resident of Hauz Khas shows his water tank. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

“Out of Delhi’s 16,634-km water distribution network, nearly 5,500 km of pipelines are more than 30 years old and about 3,000 km are 25–30 years old. These ageing lines are prone to leakages and contamination. Huge quantities of treated water are lost before reaching consumers,” Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh told reporters earlier this June.

Read | Posh Delhi colony gets sewage in taps: How urban water systems fail, what needs to change

“Replacing old pipelines, reducing leakages, modernising distribution systems and strengthening water infrastructure are essential if Delhi has to become water secure,” he said, adding that the work was being prioritised.

'Black like sewage’: Why South Delhi’s affluent neighbourhoods are struggling for clean water Maintenance work underway in Hauz Khas in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Officials said long-term measures include phased pipeline replacement, desilting and network upgrades to reduce losses and maintain stable pressure.

Read | Yamuna level low, water woes in Delhi to continue despite increase in supply from Haryana

In early June 2026, DJB also announced a water rationalisation initiative after an internal survey found significant disparities across Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies. Officials said the exercise would assess population density, demand, supply and infrastructure before corrective measures are implemented.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 15: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments