Delhi Jal Board chalks out plan to address shortage, contamination issues

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha held a meeting on Thursday to take stock of the situation. (File Photo)

Amid complaints of poor quality of water being supplied to several parts of the city, Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha has directed all chief engineers to visit areas facing problems along with the MLAs to formulate a plan and iron out all issues.

They have also been directed to submit weekly progress reports.

Complaints of dirty water and curtailed supply have been pouring in from across Delhi over the past few weeks. Former BJP MP Vijay Goel also held a protest march over shortage and poor quality of water on Thursday morning.

In a meeting with senior DJB officials on Thursday morning, Chadha said, “It is high time we discussed a workable solution towards issues like dirty water supply, contaminated water supply by focusing on targeted areas for a long term and viable solution. We have to find a way to supply available water without any loss till the end point and aim for maximum consumer satisfaction.”

During the meeting, three areas of focus were decided upon. These were equitable distribution of available water by pipeline or tanker, paucity and contamination of water in each constituency and setting up of an emergency response team to minimize complaints received at the MLA and ward level, as well as on social media.

“A roadmap of water supply in the capital, based on the supply-demand model while keeping important parameters like population and per capita usage, is the need of the hour. Delhi Jal Board’s officers need to ensure that the complaints received are redressed promptly,” Chadha said.

The Board also did an in-depth review of all the constituencies over the last three months on parameters such as contaminated water complaints, leakage in water pipeline, low pressure water, no water and water wastage.

Chadha said that strict action will be taken in areas from where most complaints of contaminated water and shortage are received.

An emergency response team, comprising chief engineers and superintendent engineers, has been tasked with drafting special task plans for critical areas under their jurisdiction, in consultation with MLAs after site visits.