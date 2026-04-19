Delhi Jal Board CEO Kaushal Raj Sharma new secretary to L-G T S Sandhu

Kaushal Raj Sharma (right) transferred as the Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. (Credit: X/@SandhuTaranjitS/@IasKaushal; enhanced using Google Gemini)

Senior IAS officer of 2006 batch, Kaushal Raj Sharma, who was posted as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) last May, has been transferred as the Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, an order issued by Delhi Services department said on Friday.

According to sources, as DJB CEO, Sharma was handpicked by the Union government to deliver projects related to the cleaning of Yamuna river, a key poll promise made by BJP in the run up to Delhi elections last February.

Sources said he undertook several developmental projects related to the water sector in Delhi and initiated projects related to cleaning of Yamuna. His appointment was seen as a significant step to bring much-needed improvements to water and sewer management infrastructure of the Capital.