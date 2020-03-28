Delhi Jal Board acts: Tankers sent to slum that ran out of water

On Friday, the DJB Friday sent water tankers to the slum around 10 am and the vice-chairman of the board, Raghav Chadha, said on Twitter, “Thanks for pointing it out. Water supply has been ensured.” On Friday, the DJB Friday sent water tankers to the slum around 10 am and the vice-chairman of the board, Raghav Chadha, said on Twitter, “Thanks for pointing it out. Water supply has been ensured.”

A day after The Indian Express reported about a slum near South Delhi’s Mahipalpur running out of water amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Delhi Jal Board came to its aid on Friday.

Comprising of about a hundred families involved in waste picking, the JJ cluster was not connected to the DJB’s water network and the department’s water tankers had stopped reaching there since the past few months. The only source of water for residents was a private borewell nearby which, they said, they were unable to reach due to police heavy handedness. Some also claimed the borewell had shut during the lockdown.

Sunil Kumar (30), a waste picker who has a family of 10, had told The Indian Express Thursday, “We have to stop the spread of this disease, and for that we have been told we need to keep washing hands. But how will we do that without any water? I have stopped going to work because of this.”

On Friday, the DJB Friday sent water tankers to the slum around 10 am and the vice-chairman of the board, Raghav Chadha, said on Twitter, “Thanks for pointing it out. Water supply has been ensured.”

Referring to Chadha’s tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter: “Our team is working non-stop to ensure people face least difficulty during the lockdown. Urge all media friends to continue pointing out gaps in relief work during this lockdown.”

Residents of the area, who until Thursday were worried about survival without water in the coming days, were relieved. Rekha, who lives with her family of six, said, “Two people came with a tanker, they asked us to come out, four at a time, keep our water drums outside our homes and go back in. They filled water for everyone here.”

Kumar said they were in need of drinking water for a Navaratri pooja, which could not have been done with the potable water they had, which was being used for bathing, laundry, cooking and almost everything else.

DJB vice-chairman Chadha said, “The residents told the junior engineer of the area that they would require water supply twice a week and we will comply with that. Water pipelines are being laid in all unauthorised colonies in the city. Since JJ clusters are usually not connected to the DJB’s water network, we send our tankers there. This is being ensured everywhere in the city.”

He also said water issues reported in Northwest Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy would be checked and resolved.

