Oxygen pressure low, 20 Covid-19 patients die at Delhi’s Jaipur Golden hospital

At least 20 Covid patients admitted in the critical care unit of Jaipur Golden hospital died late Friday night as the oxygen pressure was low.

Asked about the 20 deaths, Dr D K Baluja, the hospital’s medical superintendent, told The Indian Express: “These patients were critically ill and it all happened in the critical care area. Yes, the oxygen pressure was down for some time. They didn’t die during that period exactly, it takes 10 minutes here and there, but the pressure was definitely low. They are generally on a very high load of oxygen so that is the reason. A normal patient would have coped; those with high requirements couldn’t cope with the deficiency. This happened after midnight as before that our manifolds were working.”

Jaipur Golden is among several hospitals in Delhi that have been complaining about shortage of oxygen supply this week. “Our supply was delayed by seven-eight hours on Friday night and the stock we received last night is only 40% of the required supply,” added Dr Baluja. There are 215 Covid patients admitted in the hospital at the moment.

On Thursday, 25 critically ill Covid patients who were on high-flow oxygen at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital died between Thursday and Friday morning. The hospital, however, did not officially link the deaths to shortage of oxygen.