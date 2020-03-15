Delhi: Jails step up efforts to fight coronavirus

If any inmate in the ward shows symptoms, he will be taken for a test, said a senior Tihar official, adding that they are keeping a close watch. If any inmate in the ward shows symptoms, he will be taken for a test, said a senior Tihar official, adding that they are keeping a close watch.

Across three prisons in the capital — Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini — isolation wards for new inmates have been set up as a precautionary measure to fight coronavirus, said Tihar Jail AIG Rajkumar.

“On Thursday, at least 15 inmates were sent to Tihar Jail after they were arrested by the customs department at the airport. They are from Afghanistan and have a travel history. They have not shown any flu-like symptoms, but they have been accommodated in isolation wards that have especially been built to tackle the virus,” said a senior Tihar official.

If any inmate in the ward shows symptoms, he will be taken for a test, said the official, adding that they are keeping a close watch. Other new inmates too have been kept in different barracks for the first three days at least.

Rajkumar said, “We have begun the process of manufacturing facemasks for inmates and healthcare workers. Manufacturing additional quantities of phenyl and handwash too has started to ensure hygiene.”

He said isolation wards have been set up in each jail for inmates showing flu-like symptoms. “No inmates have been put in these wards yet. We are ensuring the virus does not spread in the prisons,” said Rajkumar. Thermal scanners are also being used to screen those entering the jail premises. “Personal protection equipment has been provided to healthcare workers across the three prisons,” said Rajkumar.

